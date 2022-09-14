IRCTC slides after getting nod to act as a payments aggregator

By CNBCTV18.com

IRCTC shares were trading red in the early morning hours. At 9:39 am, the stock was trading at Rs 716.15, down by 0.5 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has got approval from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for the alteration in the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association to act as a payments aggregator (|-PAY).

"RoC, NCT Delhi and Haryana have approved the alteration in the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association by insertion of a new clause as clause No. 4 in the main objects after existing clause No. 3 to act as a payments aggregator,” IRCTC said in a regulatory filing.

In the company’s 23rd Annual General Meeting held on August 26, IRCTC shareholders passed the special resolution for the alteration of its Objects clause of the MoA, which was subject to approvals from the RoC, NCT Delhi and Haryana.

The stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 0.44 percent in returns in the period.

Recently IRCTC was also in focus after it had withdrawn the tender for hiring a consultant to monetise its freight customer and passenger data following privacy concerns. The decision to withdraw the tender was taken at the IRCTC annual general meeting, ahead of the panel hearing.

According to the tender document, the data to be studied will include information captured by the national transporter's various public-facing applications such as “name, age, mobile number, gender, address, e-mail ID, class of journey, payment mode, log in or password" and other details.