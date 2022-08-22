IRCTC shares off track even as Indian Railways firm denies plan to monetise passenger data

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) fell on Monday, even as the company refuted reports of its plans to monetise passenger data.

IRCTC shares fell more than 4 percent in early deals and were trading at Rs 707.85, down 3.7 percent from their last closing price, at 10:40 am. The railway stock, which gained in the last three sessions, has increased investors’ wealth by 18 percent in the past month as against the benchmark Sensex which has risen close to 6 percent.

Monday’s downward trend comes even as a senior official has clarified that the corporation does not sell customers' financial information and has no intention of doing so amid reports that it was planning to monetise data of passengers.

Certain reports, including social media advocacy groups, had earlier claimed that the ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways was planning to sell consumers' personal information while conducting business with private and government companies.

According to a Business Standard report, the public sector undertaking was hiring a consultant to assist with the monetisation process, through which IRCTC had plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore.

IRCTC cited sectors such as hospitality, health, energy and infrastructure as potential customers for the passenger data in its tender document for hiring the consultant, the report said.

However, a senior IRCTC official has told ANI that the railway firm was hiring a consultant to improve the existing businesses. The consultant would also provide inputs on new business lines that IRCTC and Indian Railways can adopt in the near future, the official said.

The IRCTC has a number of businesses like rail ticketing, hotel booking, catering service, air ticketing, bus booking and retiring room booking on its own platform. Similarly, the firm would develop another business taking assistance or guidance from market leaders.

The official cited by news agency ANI also clarified that IRCTC does not store the financial data of its customers on its system server because, at the time of online payment, it gives control to the respective payment gateway or bank for the payment.

In a reply sought by the exchanges on a media report stating IRCTC has floated a tender for appointing consultant for digital data monetisation, the PSU last week said, no negotiations have taken place so far.

“The company explores business opportunities for new areas. As other business tenders, this tender has also been floated merely to appoint a consultant. The consultant will guide IRCTC and lndian Railways on monetisation activities and advise on monetisation value of Digital Assets observing various Acts or laws including lT Act 2000 and its amendments, User data privacy laws including GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and current 'Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 of lndia,” it said.

IRCTC added that being a government company, it is a regular practice to float tenders.