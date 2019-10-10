Market
IRCTC IPO to list on Monday: Here's how to check your allotment status
Updated : October 10, 2019 12:32 PM IST
Now that the issue is oversubscribed by a huge margin, all eyes will be on the allotment of shares.
The allotment is likely by the evening of October 10 or October 11.
Given the oversubscription, all applicants are unlikely to get the number of shares they have applied for.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more