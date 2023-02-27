IRB Infra gains on bagging LoA for Rs 2,132 crore project from NHAI

After receiving this contract, the company’s total orderbook now stands at about Rs 20,892 crore which includes construction orderbook of Rs 9,714 crores for the next 2-5 years.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gained over 2 percent in the morning trade on Monday after the company announced that it has received Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a 2,132 crore project. The contract pertains to upgradation to Six Lane with paved shoulder of NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section from km. 339+200 to Km. 430+100 in the State of Gujarat on BOT (Toll) Mode, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

IRB Infra has received the NHAI contract for a concession period of 20 years from the appointed date including two years of construction time.

The NHAI will have a revenue share of 42.84 percent of the realisable fee from the project from the second year after completion date of the project. It shall increase by one percent of the realisable fee every subsequent year for the remaining concession period.

IRB group’s asset base after this contract will rise to over Rs 62,000 crore spread in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs. The company’s project portfolio will now have 23 road projects including 18 Build-operate-transfer (BOT), one Toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and four Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.

IRB Infrastructure Developers recorded a net profit of Rs 141 crore for December-ended third quarter of FY23, a 94 percent growth year-on-year as against Rs73 crore in the previous corresponding quarter. During the quarter, total income rose five percent YoY to Rs 1,570 crore from Rs 1,498 crore.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd were trading 2.14 percent higher at Rs 28.65 apiece on BSE at 11:54 AM on Monday.