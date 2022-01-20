IPOs to watch out for in the last quarter of FY21-22

While the year 2021 witnessed 65 companies in the country rolling out their initial public offerings (IPOs) and securing over Rs 1.31 lakh crore, 2022 is expected to have a strong showing as well.

A recent report by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company reveals that the IPO tsunami will continue this year and will be dominated by sectors, including cutting-edge tech, healthcare, consumer, real estate, and speciality chemicals.

Here are some notable upcoming IPOs that are expected to come in the ongoing fiscal:

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar, an FMCG food company belonging to the Adani Group, is expected to hit primary markets in January 2022. The issue is expected to be of Rs 4,500 crore in size through it will primarily be an offer for sale (OFS).

LIC

The most anticipated IPO in 2022 is that of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is predicted to be the country's largest ever. Before the end of March, the issue is expected to be released and the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the issue is anticipated to be filed soon.

After being listed, LIC is expected to become one of the biggest domestic companies boasting a market cap of Rs 8-10 lakh crore.

Delhivery

Delhivery, a logistics major headquartered in Gurugram, filed for an IPO in November last year with a target valuation of Rs 7,460 crore.

The IPO of Delhivery will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 5,000 crore and an OFS of Rs 2,460 crore from a few existing investors, as per the SEBI filing. The IPO of Delhivery is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2022.

Snapdeal

E-commerce firm Snapdeal has filed a DRHP with SEBI to secure Rs 1,250 crore via an IPO. Existing investors in the company, including SoftBank, Sequoia Capital and Foxconn, will also offload 3,07,69,600 equity shares.

MobiKwik

According to its DRHP, Gurugram-based digital payments firm MobiKwik filed for an IPO in July last year to raise Rs 1,900 crore. The Rs 1,900 crore involves a Rs 1,500 crore new issue and a Rs 400 crore offer for sale. The IPO is expected to be available for the public in the first quarter of 2022.