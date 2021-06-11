IPOs in June: From Arohan Fin to Shyam Metalics to Sona Comstar, these 7 firms aim to raise over Rs 10,000 crore
Updated : June 11, 2021 08:49 AM IST
At least seven companies such as Arohan Financial, Shyam Metalics, India Pesticides, Sona Comstar et al have lined up their Initial public offerings (IPOs) in June, aiming to raise cumulative capital of over Rs 10,000 crore. The momentum in IPO activity comes after a dull two-month period as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country. The last IPO to hit the domestic market was the Rs 2,500-crore offering by real estate major Macrotech Developers in April. Over 25 companies have already hit the initial public offering market in 2021 and a number of others have filed draft papers with the market regulator Sebi. Last year, 14 companies got listed on the stock exchange, raising over Rs 25,000 crore. Here's the list of these companies and their IPO plans in June: