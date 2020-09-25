Market IPOs in top gear: September 2020 witnesses 8 launches; busiest month in a decade Updated : September 25, 2020 01:29 PM IST The month has been one of the busiest months for the primary markets in a decade, witnessing the launch of 8 IPOs. These 8 IPOs include: Happiest Minds, Route Mobile, CAMS, Chemcon Specialty, Angel Broking, UTI AMC, Likhitha Infrastructure, and Mazagon Dock These IPOs together are looking to raise over Rs 7,000 crore. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.