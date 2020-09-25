  • SENSEX
IPOs in top gear: September 2020 witnesses 8 launches; busiest month in a decade

Updated : September 25, 2020 01:29 PM IST

The month has been one of the busiest months for the primary markets in a decade, witnessing the launch of 8 IPOs.
These 8 IPOs include: Happiest Minds, Route Mobile, CAMS, Chemcon Specialty, Angel Broking, UTI AMC, Likhitha Infrastructure, and Mazagon Dock
These IPOs together are looking to raise over Rs 7,000 crore.
