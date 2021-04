IPOs in April: Lodha Developers, Sona Comstar, Seven Islands Shipping to hit D-Street

Dodla Dairy: The Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy was founded in 1995. It has filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise Rs 800 crore. It currently operates in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, and African nations such as Uganda and Kenya. In its draft red herring prospectus filed in February, the company said that the public issue would comprise a fresh issue of up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,00,85,444 equity shares by its promoters and an investor.