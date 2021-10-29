IPO CORNER: Nykaa offering oversubscribed 4.8 times on Day 2; Policybazaar IPO on Nov 1

Nykaa IPO Day 2: Issue oversubscribed 4.8 times; retail portion booked 6 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nykaa-owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures has been subscribed 4.82 times on October 29, the second day of bidding.

The offer has received bids for 12.76 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 2.64 crore equity shares.

The IPO that opened on October 28 for bidding at the price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 will conclude on October 30. The company aims to raise over Rs 5,350 crore with this third-largest public issue so far in 2021.

Retail investors subscribed 6.30 times their portion, and non-institutional subscribers put in bids for 4.15 times their reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 4.72 times their reserved portion. Meanwhile, Nykaa's employees have subscribed to 1.18 times the portion reserved for them.

The Nykaa issue was completely subscribed at the end of the first day of bidding. Retail investors had subscribed to their portion some 3.5 times and qualified institutional buyers some 1.39 times.

Oyo writes to SEBI refuting Zostel's allegations on IPO

Oyo has sent a letter to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), refuting allegations by Zostel, sources told CNBC TV 18.

Zostel had written a letter to SEBI on October 11 claiming that Oyo's IPO is "non-maintainable" as Oyo's "capital structure is not final."

Oyo has accused Zostel of trying to adversely impact its IPO, and added that the termsheet with Zostel was "mutually terminated" due to "non-completion of the due diligence process and transaction structuring raised by Zostel."

Oyo also added that there was no restriction imposed on changing shareholding pattern by the Award or by Delhi High Court, and said that no stay has been granted by Delhi High Court on the proposed IPO.

Paytm CEO says the company may not need capital beyond public offer

Ahead of the Paytm IPO in November, the company’s Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the digital payment and financial services platform may not need more capital beyond the IPO fundraise unless there are any extraordinary circumstances.

Chief financial officer Madhur Deora said the firm’s valuation post-listing on the bourses will be about $20 billion.

“We could raise money from any set of investors at a higher price, but we believe investors should make money,” Deora said. He said apart from ANT Financial, most other shareholders are selling their shares on a pro-rata basis. He added that inbound interest from investors is tremendous from Indian as well as global blue-chip investors.

Policybazaar's Rs 5,826-cr IPO to open on Nov 1

The three-day IPO of online insurance platform Policybazaar will open for subscription on November 1, and conclude on November 3.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 940-980 a share for its Rs 5,826-crore initial share sale. The issue size is 6,07,30,265 shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Through the IPO, the company will raise an amount of around Rs 5,826 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,959.72 crore by existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS would be driven by investor SVF Python II (Cayman), which would be selling shares worth Rs 1,875 crore. As of now, Cayman holds 9.45 percent stake in the company.

Reinsurance company Swiss Re to buy 23% stake in Paytm Insuretech for about Rs 920 cr

Switzerland-based reinsurance major Swiss Re will buy a 23 percent stake in Paytm Insuretech for about Rs 920 crore.

Paytm's insurance unit, Paytm Insuretech (PIT), plans to leverage Paytm's customer base and merchant ecosystem to develop innovative insurance products. Through an investment in PIT, Swiss Re and Paytm will work towards closing the insurance protection gap in the market, the company said in a statement.

"Swiss Re will invest (by way of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares) approximately Rs 9,200 million (Rs 3,973 million upfront, and the remaining in tranches, subject to fulfilment of certain milestones) in PIT for an aggregate stake of 23 percent on a fully diluted basis," Paytm said.

Snapdeal strengthens board with ESG directors ahead of IPO

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal has strengthened its board ahead of its Rs 3,000 crore ($400 million) IPO by appointing ESG-focused directors.

To join Snapdeal’s board are: Kaushik Dutta, Chairman of Zomato and on the boards of Policybazaar and HCL Infosystems; and Richa Arora, who is the MD and CEO for ESG Stewardship Services at ECube Investment Advisors and has also been on the Board of Tata Group's e-commerce venture.

The company is considering filing a DRHP in the next few months, joining a growing list of startups preparing to tap capital markets as the nation’s digital economy booms

FHRAI asks SEBI to reject Oyo's DRHP and suspend IPO

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has sent a letter to SEBI asking it to suspend hospitality startup Oyo's IPO process.

FHRAI says Oravel, the parent company of Oyo has been involved in "unfair, anti-competitive and fraudulent dealings and business practices, which include entering into anti-competitive agreements as well as abusing its dominant position," as per the letter, a copy of which CNBC TV 18 has seen.

Oyo on October 1 filed its DRHP with SEBI for raising Rs 8,430 crore through an IPO. Oyo did not comment till the time of filing this story.

This comes days after Zostel sent a letter to SEBI claiming that that Oyo's DRHP is "illegal" since it is in contravention of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018."