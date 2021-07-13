Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • IPO Corner: Zomato IPO opens on July 14; Paytm board rejig continues

    IPO Corner: Zomato IPO opens on July 14; Paytm board rejig continues

    Profile image
    By Aishwarya Anand | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Zomato is all set to launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on July 14 and ahead of the launch, the online food delivery platform has got a strong response from global institutional investors for its anchor book. Meanwhile, the rejig in the Paytm board continues.

    IPO Corner: Zomato IPO opens on July 14; Paytm board rejig continues
    Here's a look at all the latest news from the IPO-bound train of Indian startups.
    Zomato IPO opens on July 14
    Online food delivery platform Zomato is set to launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on July 14. The IPO will be available for subscription till July 16.
    The online food delivery platform, whose IPO issuance is worth Rs 9,375 crore at a price band of Rs 72-76, is eying an $8.7 billion post-money valuation.
    Zomato’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge India.
    Zomato to raise $560 million from anchor investors for IPO: Report
    Ahead of its IPO, Zomato has got a strong response from global institutional investors for its anchor book.
    The food delivery platform garners almost half its issue size of around $560 million from institutional investors. Over 100 end investors will be allotted shares as part of the anchor book for its IPO.
    Top foreign investors in Zomato’s anchor book include Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Capital Research, CPPIB, GIC, T Rowe Price.
    Paytm board rejig continues
    Former WhatsApp business head Neeraj Arora has rejoined Paytm board as Additional Director, according to RoC filings sourced from Tofler. Arora was on Paytm board till 2018.
    The filing also shows a change of the Alternate Director to Paytm board member Ravi Adusamalli of Elevation Capital. Vivek Mathur has replaced Mukul Arora as the Alternate Director.
    Paytm had reshuffled its board last week, following the exit of Chinese nationals ahead of the IPO.
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Digitising farming in rural India: What’s achieved and what more can be done

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports704.00 -14.05 -1.96
    HCL Tech967.95 -11.50 -1.17
    Dr Reddys Labs5,437.10 -57.20 -1.04
    Tech Mahindra1,050.15 -6.45 -0.61
    Maruti Suzuki7,430.35 -39.75 -0.53
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech969.20 -9.85 -1.01
    Dr Reddys Labs5,440.00 -49.55 -0.90
    Maruti Suzuki7,426.65 -44.50 -0.60
    Tech Mahindra1,050.50 -6.00 -0.57
    HUL2,435.40 -9.40 -0.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.95 18.70 2.89
    HDFC2,544.90 67.95 2.74
    Grasim1,576.65 40.50 2.64
    Axis Bank770.75 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.45 2.16
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.60 18.30 2.83
    HDFC2,544.20 66.05 2.67
    Axis Bank770.80 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.15 2.12
    NTPC119.80 2.00 1.70

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4925-0.0775-0.10
    Euro-Rupee88.0780-0.3070-0.35
    Pound-Rupee103.1370-0.3110-0.30
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6752-0.0004-0.06
    View More