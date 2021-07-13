IPO Corner: Zomato IPO opens on July 14; Paytm board rejig continues

Here's a look at all the latest news from the IPO-bound train of Indian startups.

Zomato IPO opens on July 14

Online food delivery platform Zomato is set to launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on July 14. The IPO will be available for subscription till July 16.

The online food delivery platform, whose IPO issuance is worth Rs 9,375 crore at a price band of Rs 72-76, is eying an $8.7 billion post-money valuation.

Zomato’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge India.

Zomato to raise $560 million from anchor investors for IPO: Report

Ahead of its IPO, Zomato has got a strong response from global institutional investors for its anchor book.

The food delivery platform garners almost half its issue size of around $560 million from institutional investors. Over 100 end investors will be allotted shares as part of the anchor book for its IPO.

Top foreign investors in Zomato’s anchor book include Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Capital Research, CPPIB, GIC, T Rowe Price.

Paytm board rejig continues

Former WhatsApp business head Neeraj Arora has rejoined Paytm board as Additional Director, according to RoC filings sourced from Tofler. Arora was on Paytm board till 2018.

The filing also shows a change of the Alternate Director to Paytm board member Ravi Adusamalli of Elevation Capital. Vivek Mathur has replaced Mukul Arora as the Alternate Director.

Paytm had reshuffled its board last week, following the exit of Chinese nationals ahead of the IPO.