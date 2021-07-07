IPO Corner: From Zomato to Paytm and Delhivery, here's what to look forward to in 2021

Primary markets are abuzz as two initial public offerings (IPOs) have launched this week and the highly-anticipated IPOs of Zomato, Paytm, PolicyBazaar, Delhivery and MyGlamm are expected to hit the market in the near future.

Here's a look at the latest news from IPO-bound Indian startups.

Zomato IPO to open on July 14; grey market premium surges to over 20% ahead of IPO

Zomato said on Wednesday that its IPO would open on July 14 and close on 16. Allotments would begin on July 22, while refunds would be initiated on July 23. The food aggregator is looking to raise Rs 9,375 crore, which comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to 9,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 375 crore for existing shareholders.

After SEBI's approval, the online food delivery platform's shares were trading with a strong premium in the grey market. On Tuesday, Zomato shares were seen quoting at a premium of Rs 15-20 apiece, over the tentative price band of Rs 70-72 a share, reports said. The shares were trading at Rs 88.5 apiece, implying a premium of 23 percent over the tentative IPO price.

Paytm board rejig ahead of IPO

Payments firm Paytm rejigged its board, which will see the exit of the two Chinese nationals. Ant Group CEO, Jing Xiandong has resigned as director and Paytm has brought in Douglas Lehman Feagin of Alibaba instead, as per regulatory filings. Michael Yuen Jen, who is senior vice president of Alibaba Group has also retired effective June 30.

Paytm has also brought in Ashit Lilani of Saama Capital as independent director Todd Anthony Combs of Berkshire Hathaway retired at the end of June.

Munish Verma of Softbank has been temporarily replaced by Vikas Agnihotri, as per the filing. The Paytm board has approved allotment of 5.4 lakh equity shares to employees.

Paytm is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting next week to approve the resolution for its IPO, in which it looks to raise Rs 12,000 crore through fresh issue, while there will also be an offer for sale from some existing investors.

PolicyBazaar to file DRHP for IPO in July, says report

Online insurance marketplace PolicyBazaar plans to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in July. The company’s IPO is expected to hit the market in November-December this year at a valuation of $4-5 billion, say reports.

PolicyBazaar's parent Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting, will seek the board's approval for the same in the coming weeks, following which it will file its draft papers, Moneycontrol reported.

MyGlamm's IPO plans

D2C player MyGlamm is planning to float an IPO, as per reports. The company has emerged a much stronger player as it eyes annual revenues of Rs 600 crore by December end.

In March, the company had raised Rs 175 crore in a Series C funding, led by Ascent Capital, Amazon and Wipro Consumer, valuing the company at more than $100 million.

The D2C beauty and personal care brand also appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador, who has invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

Delhivery eying stake in Spoton ahead of IPO

IPO-bound Delhivery is reportedly in talks to acquire controlling stake in Spoton Logistics. The deal will facilitate an exit for Spoton's private equity investors and an official announcement is likely next month.

Delhivery, backed by Softbank, Tiger Global Management, was valued at around $3 billion post its latest fundraise of $275 million from Fidelity Management and Research Company.

Pine Labs eyes US listing in 18 months

Digital payments service provider Pine Labs is eyeing a listing in the US in the next 18 months. In conversation with CNBC-TV18, Amrish Rau, Pine Labs CEO said, "Our company is at the size and scale where the public market will appreciate what we build. Over the next 18 months we are looking for an IPO."

Rau added that in addition to 25,000 employees in India, they have 300 people employed between Singapore and Malaysia and that Pine Labs was present in Dubai, Thailand and Indonesia. Pine Labs has built a SaAS payment tech company which makes its services transportable across markets, he claimed.

"The tech we have built in India is accepted across Asian Markets. That’s why we want to take Indian tech story to the global market. That’s why we are looking for a Global IPO instead of just focusing in India," Rau claimed.

The merchant commerce platform raised $600 million on Wednesday from Fidelity Management & Research Company and BlackRock. The company, backed by Sequoia Capital, Temasek Holdings, PayPal and Mastercard, amongst others, had also raised $285 million in a funding round in May this year.

Pine Labs is currently valued at $3 billion.