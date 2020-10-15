IPO check: 81 out of 121 IPOs listed with gains between 2015-19; only 4 at 100% premium

As many as 81 initial public offerings (IPOs) out of a total of 121 between 2015 and 2019 have listed with gains bringing cheers to investors. Out of these 81 companies, 57 still traded above their issue price after a year while 24 listed with gains but dropped below their IPO price after a year.

Overall, the year 2020 has been a laggard in the IPO space, even as the recent weeks have seen some action with as many as 8 IPOs launched in September alone and quite a few in the pipeline for the remainder of the year. The new IPOs come after a four-month-long hiatus during which companies stayed away from the primary market.

In the last 5 years, 2015 witnessed a launch of 21 IPO followed by 26, 38 and 24 in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. 2019 was also not a great year for IPOs, with only 12 IPOs coming out during the year.

During this time, only 4 IPOs that saw a listing with over 100 percent gains are still up 100 percent after a year on the bourses.

In March 2017, Avenue SuperMarts became the first IPO between 2015-2019 to list with over 100 percent gains. The stock gained 114.58 percent at listing and had returned 343 percent in 2018, a year after listing.

Salasar Techno Engineering followed, listing at a 143 percent premium to its issue price. Its stock price was also up 173 percent after 1 year. The IPO was launched in July 2017.

Then in December 2017, Astron Paper listed with a gain of 141.50 percent. It was still up 120 percent after a year of listing.

After almost 2 years of Astron Paper listing, IRCTC in September 2019 listed with a 127 percent gain and was up 175 percent after 1 year.

Other IPOs with major listing gains chronologically include VRL Logistics (April 2015), Dr Lal Pathlabs (December 2015), Quess Corp (June 2016), Sheela Foam (November 2016), CDSL (June 2017), AU Financiers (June 2017) Dixon Tech (September 2017), MAS Financial (October 2017), Apollo Micro Systems (January 2018), Amber Enterprises (January 2018), and HDFC AMC (July 2018) listed at 40-75 percent premium to their respective issue prices.

Barring 3 (MAS Financial, Apollo Micro Systems and Amber Enterprises), the remaining in the list were positive a year after listing as well, up between 50-190 percent.