Market IPO calendar: Only 3 launches in 2020 till date; here are the ones in the pipeline Updated : August 27, 2020 02:47 PM IST Only 3 IPOs have launched in 2020, SBI Cards IPO, Rossari Biotech Ltd and Mindspace Real Estate Investment Trust. The latter half of the year is expected to see new IPO launches as the stellar debut by Rossari Biotech in July instilled faith in the investors. Come September, UTI's is going to launch Rs 4,000 crore-IPO planned.