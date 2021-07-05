IPO boom: Robustness supported by liquidity, returns and regulatory support, says Kotak Investment

July 2021 will be the biggest ever month for initial public offering (IPOs) dwarfing what companies raised in the 6 months between January & June of this year. To talk about this big IPO rush, CNBC-TV18 spoke to S Ramesh, the Managing Director & CEO at Kotak Investment Banking.

“One interesting trend that I want to highlight is that now I see in many IPOs, there have been very good long-only institutional investors who have participated in the IPOs. A lot of IPOs are large in size. In fact, the average size is pushing well over Rs 1,000 crore. Overall I would say that liquidity, returns, regulatory support and a good amount of quality IPOs have led to a robust IPO market that is currently prevailing,” he said.

The first quarter of this fiscal saw aggregate fundraising of about Rs 38,000 crore, mainly led by IPOs and Qualified institutional placements (QIPs). This graph in July has skyrocketed.

“If you look at July, after a very long time, two IPOs of reasonably large sizes, are opening and closing on the same day. That should give you an idea of the traffic that is expected to come in July and thereafter,” Ramesh analysed.

There is abundant liquidity in the primary markets.

"If you see the first quarter of this fiscal, domestic mutual funds had good collections and they are quite active in the primary market. June 2021, the FII inflows were strong so one driver of this market is liquidity," Ramesh said.

Read here:

The retail participation in recent IPOs has been impressive too.

"One factor that you must keep in mind, the infrastructure to do these IPOs both from regulatory and the market infrastructure is reasonably robust today. So I feel that over the years it has become better and that is the other reason why we feel comfortable that market can absorb a large number of these IPOs,” said Ramesh.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Also Read: July 2021 set to be biggest IPO month as new listings look to raise Rs 24,000 crore