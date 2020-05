IPCA Labs has been in the news as it is one of the largest manufacturers of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). The company got an exemption from the USFDA to supply HCQ to the United States despite an import alert on three of its key plants in the past five years.

The company has already produced 14 crore tablets of the drug and supplied it domestically. It is ramping up exports of the drug which is currently being supplied to more than 70 to 80 countries.

The enthusiasm about HCQ has reduced in the past few weeks as there have been studies warning on side effects following which the USFDA cautioned against it too. However, Ipca's Joint MD, Ajit Kumar Jain clarified that the warning from the USFDA was for the use of HCQ along with azithromycin.