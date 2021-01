Investors stormed into money markets and gold funds in the past week as exuberance towards equities faded slightly, BofA’s weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. Cash funds saw USD 29.1 billion inflows and gold attracted USD 1.5 billion, marking the largest inflow since August in the week to Wednesday, the US investment bank said.

BofA said the 2020 ”winning flow trends” trickled into 2021 and recommended selling equities on the back of ”frothy prices” and greedy positioning”.

”Sell the Vaccine: frothy prices, greedy positioning, inflationary and desperate policymakers, peaky China and consumer all ultimately toxic brew in 2021,” said Michael Hartnett, BofA’s chief investment strategist.

