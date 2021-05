Investors' wealth zoomed by Rs 5,78,634.72 crore in two days of intense market rally, with participants adding Rs 2,74,908.83 crore to their fortune on Tuesday.

Over the past two sessions, the BSE gauge Sensex has gained about 1,461 points or 2.99 percent. The benchmark rallied 612.60 points or 1.24 percent to settle above the 50,000-mark on Tuesday.

Following the two-day massive rallies, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 5,78,634.72 crore to a record Rs 2,16,39,367.91 crore on Tuesday. "The rise can be attributed to a decline in India's COVID cases and stability in the global markets," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Last time on April 1, the BSE benchmark had closed above 50,000-level.

On Tuesday, M&M was the top gainer in the 30-share pack, rallying nearly 6 percent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Titan, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Dr Reddy's, SBI and Hindustan Unilever Limited were the laggards. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed as much as 1.87 percent higher.