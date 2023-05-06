Investors remain cautious amidst Nifty fall led by HDFC twins, but new highs could be on the horizon

A sharp sell-off on Friday wiped out all the gains made in the week. Sensex lost nearly 800 points and the Nifty lost about 200 points in what was the biggest single day fall in two months.

HDFC twins came under pressure and Nifty Bank index was down over a percent. Friday's Nifty fall was led by HDFC twins, which caused many investors to take notice. While this drop may be concerning, it is important to remember that new highs for indices are not far away.

The big question on everyone's mind is whether the market can break out of the 18-month range it has been in. This range has caused many investors to be cautious, but there are signs that things may be changing.

Q4 saw more upgrades than downgrades, which is a positive sign for the market.

Despite this, most of the fast money - hedge funds, etc. are currently betting on the US market falling. This is a trend that has been ongoing for some time, and it shows no signs of abating.

There is a general perception that a significant market downturn is on the horizon, but only time will tell if this prediction proves true.

Furthermore, while some market experts believe that India may be insulated from the effects of a global market downturn, it is vital to dispel the notion that India has decoupled entirely from global markets.

While India may have decoupled for brief periods in the past, this is not a reliable trend. It is worth keeping an eye on market positioning as well, as it is currently leaning towards a bearish outlook.