English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsInvestors remain cautious amidst Nifty fall led by HDFC twins, but new highs could be on the horizon

Investors remain cautious amidst Nifty fall led by HDFC twins, but new highs could be on the horizon

Profile image
By Prashant Nair   May 6, 2023 8:18 AM IST (Published)
Mini

HDFC twins came under pressure and Nifty Bank index was down over a percent. Friday's Nifty fall was led by HDFC twins, which caused many investors to take notice. While this drop may be concerning, it is important to remember that new highs for indices are not far away.

market | May 6, 2023 8:18 AM IST
A sharp sell-off on Friday wiped out all the gains made in the week. Sensex lost nearly 800 points and the Nifty lost about 200 points in what was the biggest single day fall in two months.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


HDFC twins came under pressure and Nifty Bank index was down over a percent. Friday's Nifty fall was led by HDFC twins, which caused many investors to take notice. While this drop may be concerning, it is important to remember that new highs for indices are not far away.
The big question on everyone's mind is whether the market can break out of the 18-month range it has been in. This range has caused many investors to be cautious, but there are signs that things may be changing.
Q4 saw more upgrades than downgrades, which is a positive sign for the market.
Read Here | European markets open higher after ECB raises interest rates by quarter point
Despite this, most of the fast money - hedge funds, etc. are currently betting on the US market falling. This is a trend that has been ongoing for some time, and it shows no signs of abating.
There is a general perception that a significant market downturn is on the horizon, but only time will tell if this prediction proves true.
Furthermore, while some market experts believe that India may be insulated from the effects of a global market downturn, it is vital to dispel the notion that India has decoupled entirely from global markets.
While India may have decoupled for brief periods in the past, this is not a reliable trend. It is worth keeping an eye on market positioning as well, as it is currently leaning towards a bearish outlook.
Also Read | HDFC twins sell-off after Nuvama sees outflows of up to $200 million for merged entity in MSCI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X