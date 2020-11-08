Market Investors, Wall Street cheer Biden's winning U.S. presidency Updated : November 08, 2020 09:57 AM IST Investors and financial executives took a big sigh of relief on Saturday after major networks declared Democrat Joe Biden winner of the U.S. presidential election. Major U.S. stock indexes registered their biggest weekly gains since April this week, as investors bet Biden would win. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.