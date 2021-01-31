Associate Partners
Volvo
Countdown

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Business

Investors' body claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing Rs 15 lakh crore loss

Updated : January 31, 2021 04:06 PM IST

In a press release, CFMA (Chennai Financial Markets & Accountability) said the judiciary is the only hope for over three crore unitholders of various mutual fund schemes in the country, including those who had invested in Franklin Templeton schemes.
Investors' body claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing Rs 15 lakh crore loss

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Cold wave in Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 3.1 degrees Celsius

Cold wave in Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 3.1 degrees Celsius

Govt buys paddy worth over Rs 1.12 lakh crore at MSP so far

Govt buys paddy worth over Rs 1.12 lakh crore at MSP so far

Three-day global meet 'Kerala Looks Ahead' to begin on Feb 1

Three-day global meet 'Kerala Looks Ahead' to begin on Feb 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: Key facts to know about Union Budget
Budget 2021: Key terms you should know
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Advertisement