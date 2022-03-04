Investor wealth under Russian fire, tumbles over Rs 5.59 lakh crore in 3 days

Investor wealth tumbled more than Rs 5.59 lakh crore in three days of market fall as sentiments remained muted amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global economy.

Continuing its decline for the third day, on March 4, the BSE gauge plummeted 1,214.96 points or 2.20 percent to 53,887.72 during the day. It settled at 54,333.81, a decline of 768.87 points or 1.40 percent.

In three days, the benchmark index tanked 1,913.47 points, or 3.40 percent. Tracking decline in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged Rs 5,59,623.71 crore to Rs 2,46,79,421.38 crore in three days. "Markets ended the week with a sharp cut, reflecting the feeble global sentiment. After the sharp reaction in early trade, the benchmark oscillated in the broader range to finally settle around the day's low," Ajit Mishra, Vice-President (Research) of Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On March 4, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever Limited were the biggest drags on the sensex, tumbling up to 5.05 percent. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and small-cap indices also faced heavy selling, tumbling up to 2.36 percent.