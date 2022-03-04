0

Investor wealth under Russian fire, tumbles over Rs 5.59 lakh crore in 3 days

By PTI  IST (Updated)
Continuing its decline for the third consecutive day, on March 4, the BSE gauge plummeted 1,214.96 points or 2.20% to 53,887.72 during the day before settling at 54,333.81, a decline of 768.87 points or 1.40%.

Investor wealth tumbled more than Rs 5.59 lakh crore in three days of market fall as sentiments remained muted amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global economy.

Continuing its decline for the third day, on March 4, the BSE gauge plummeted 1,214.96 points or 2.20 percent to 53,887.72 during the day. It settled at 54,333.81, a decline of 768.87 points or 1.40 percent.

In three days, the benchmark index tanked 1,913.47 points, or 3.40 percent. Tracking decline in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged Rs 5,59,623.71 crore to Rs 2,46,79,421.38 crore in three days. "Markets ended the week with a sharp cut, reflecting the feeble global sentiment. After the sharp reaction in early trade, the benchmark oscillated in the broader range to finally settle around the day's low," Ajit Mishra, Vice-President (Research) of Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On March 4, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever Limited were the biggest drags on the sensex, tumbling up to 5.05 percent. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and small-cap indices also faced heavy selling, tumbling up to 2.36 percent.

All BSE sectoral indices also finished with deep cuts, with auto, metal, consumer discretionary goods and services, consumer durables and realty taking the biggest hits, tanking up to 3.40 percent. In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index finished 366.22 points or 0.66 percent lower at 55,102.68.

First Published:  IST
Tags
