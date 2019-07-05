Investor wealth plunged Rs 2.22 lakh crore on Budget day as markets fell
Updated : July 05, 2019 06:24 PM IST
Investor wealth eroded by Rs 2.22 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark plunged 395 points on massive selling.
The 30-share Sensex dropped 394.67 points or 0.99 percent to close at 39,513.39.
Led by the fall in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged Rs 2.22 lakh crore to Rs 1,51 lakh crore.
