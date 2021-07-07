Home

    Investment Guide: Which IPOs to invest in?

    By Surabhi Upadhyay | IST (Updated)
    This episode of Investment Guide is about the big IPO gold rush. Gurmeet Chadha, co-founder and CEO of Complete Circle Consultants, shared his views.

    There is an initial public offering (IPO) rush – dozens of issues that have already come to the market and many more are awaiting. According to estimates, issues worth more than Rs 24,000 crore are awaiting to hit the markets in the month of July alone. It is a good time to step back, think about the way to invest in an IPO without getting burnt.
    For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.
