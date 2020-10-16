Market Market strategies and tips for investors in times of COVID-19 Updated : October 16, 2020 12:50 PM IST Long term investments are less likely to get affected. Travel, hospitality and retail are the sectors which will bounce back very soon and have a promising long term potential in terms of return. For cash-rich investors, there are many opportunities available in the current market across categories at lower prices than ever before. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.