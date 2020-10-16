  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Market strategies and tips for investors in times of COVID-19

Updated : October 16, 2020 12:50 PM IST

Long term investments are less likely to get affected.
Travel, hospitality and retail are the sectors which will bounce back very soon and have a promising long term potential in terms of return.
For cash-rich investors, there are many opportunities available in the current market across categories at lower prices than ever before.
Market strategies and tips for investors in times of COVID-19

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Vistara to fly Delhi-London daily from December 1

Vistara to fly Delhi-London daily from December 1

IRDAI asks insurance firms to offer standard term life plan from Jan 1: Check details here

IRDAI asks insurance firms to offer standard term life plan from Jan 1: Check details here

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,066 points lower, Nifty below 11,700; financials, IT stocks drag

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 1,066 points lower, Nifty below 11,700; financials, IT stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement