Investing in July: Reliance Securities makes changes in portfolio, maintains sectoral weightage

After declining 2.8 percent in May 2020, the benchmark Nifty recovered by a sharp 7.5 percent in June 2020 led by a recovery in the banks and financial stocks. BFSI witnessed sharp recovery during the month led by the Supreme Court’s hearing on interest rate waiver under moratorium and select value-buying in quality BFSI stocks.

Coming out with a strategy for July 2020, Reliance Securities advises investors of increasing weightage on the least impacted sectors from the COVID-19 and the ones with better revenue visibility.

The brokerage maintains its sectoral weightage with 30 percent in BFSI, 15 percent in pharma space, and 9-10 percent in automobile, consumer and telecom sectors each.

It has also made some stock changes in its model portfolio to better deal with the volatility in the markets and lack of demand. It is replacing Ashok Leyland and NTPC with Bharat Forge and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

"Expectation of improved export volume for CV equipment in the wake of reopening of the global economy and traction in non-auto segment bode well for Bharat Forge. Further, the proliferation of short-term power transactions due to PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) constraints and savings in power procurement cost make IEX a perfect choice in the utility space," explained the brokerage.

Despite rising COVID cases, the recovery in June resumption of economic activity and increasing recovery rate of COVID-19, from 49 percent at the beginning of June 2020 to 61 percent now bolstered the confidence of the investors.

Further, healthy FPIs flow into equity during the month also aided the market to recover and offered comfort against the possibility of fund outflows in the wake of a recent sovereign rating downgrade by Moody’s.

Going ahead, the brokerage said that outlook on corporate earnings continued to remain hazy in light of the current state of the economy which is severely impacted by COVID-19 disruptions. However, resumption of economic activities from June 2020 through Unlock 1.0 is likely to offer some solace in the coming months, it added.

The management commentaries post 1QFY21E earnings would be the key thing to watch out for, which will determine the market direction, noted the brokerage.