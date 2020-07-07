  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Investing in July: Reliance Securities makes changes in portfolio, maintains sectoral weightage

Updated : July 07, 2020 01:07 PM IST

The brokerage maintains its sectoral weightage with 30 percent in BFSI, 15 percent in pharma space.
It has also made some stock changes in its model portfolio to better deal with the volatility in the markets and lack of demand.
It is replacing Ashok Leyland and NTPC with Bharat Forge and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).
Investing in July: Reliance Securities makes changes in portfolio, maintains sectoral weightage

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Maharashtra's Revenue Minister goes in quarantine; India's COVID-19 cases over 7.10 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE: Maharashtra's Revenue Minister goes in quarantine; India's COVID-19 cases over 7.10 lakh

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up nearly 1.5%; Auto, metal stocks outperform

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up nearly 1.5%; Auto, metal stocks outperform

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement