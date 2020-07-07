Market Investing in July: Reliance Securities makes changes in portfolio, maintains sectoral weightage Updated : July 07, 2020 01:07 PM IST The brokerage maintains its sectoral weightage with 30 percent in BFSI, 15 percent in pharma space. It has also made some stock changes in its model portfolio to better deal with the volatility in the markets and lack of demand. It is replacing Ashok Leyland and NTPC with Bharat Forge and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply