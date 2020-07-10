Investing in broader markets? Jefferies lists its top midcap picks

Nifty Midcap, as well as Smallcap indices, touched their year to date (YTD) lows in March 2020 as India entered the COVID-19 lockdown. However, with gradual unlocking of the economy and resumption activity, these indices witnessed strong pullback. All three indices have recovered around 30 percent from March lows.

In a recent report, Jefferies mentioned that despite the strong uptick, the 10-year average PE for the midcap and smallcap indices still trade at a discount of -2 percent and -20 percent to Nifty 10-year.

While the rally in Nifty PE was ahead of Mid and Small Cap indices, the latter saw notable pullback only over last month. For the month of June, broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices rising 11 percent and 16 percent, respectively. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex was up around 8 percent each in this month.

However, on a YTD basis, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap were down 13 percent and 20 percent, respectively as against a 14 percent fall in the benchmarks.

The midcap index has underperformed the benchmark in terms of EPS cuts. EPS cuts for Nifty Midcap index has been -23 percent, it added.

Within its coverage, maximum consensus downgrades in EPS were seen in Autos, Industrials/Infra, Construction and Appliances, while minimum EPS cuts were in Healthcare, it noted.

The best performers from pre-COVID YTD highs are mainly Healthcare, Capital Goods and select Industrials, whereas, Property and Infra related companies are underperformers, Jefferies pointed out.

Its top picks include Supreme Industries, Voltas, KEI Industries, Kajaria, V-Guard, ACC, Gujarat Gas, MGL, Bharat forge, Godrej Properties, and Narayana Health.

It said that these are typically key industry players with strong market shares, robust business catalysts, good balance sheets, and RoE.

Jefferies stated that average RoE for its small and midcap picks is 18.6 percent in FY16-20. It added that the average RoE improved over the past 5 years, despite interim biz hiccups (GST, demonetization, and RERA).