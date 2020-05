26 Nifty companies have reported their March quarter earnings till now and as per a report by Motilal Oswal (MOSL) 6 have surpassed, 14 have missed and 6 have met expectations on the profit after tax (PAT) front.

In an interim earnings review report, MOSL said that for the 26 Nifty50 companies, PAT fell 13.8 percent, sales grew 1.9 percent and EBITDA rose 8.6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The report noted that while the Nifty companies have met sales/EBIDTA expectations, they have missed on the profit front/

Among the Nifty constituents, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement have exceeded profit estimates, while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, HUL and Cipla missed expectations, the MOSL report informed.

"4QFY20 earnings season has brought to the fore the challenging terrain ahead with multiple headwinds and moving parts. The adverse economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to wipe out FY21E earnings growth. The two months of economic lockdown has taken a toll on corporate balance sheets even as underlying demand has suffered. While the government has announced various measures, direct fiscal stimulus seems quite limited. The RBI too has undertaken several monetary initiatives apart from the two rounds of policy rate cuts," the report quoted.

Amidst this gloomy backdrop, gradual opening up of the economy provides a silver lining. The brokerage believes the interplay of health and economic crisis would hold the key to markets in the near term.

In its model portfolio, MOSL is overweight on IT, BFSI, Telecom, Pharma and Auto, Neutral on Consumer, and underweight on Oil and Gas, Metals and Capital Goods sectors.

The report also noted that the earnings upgrade/downgrade ratio for FY21 is significantly skewed in favor of downgrades so far. Top upgrades include IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, and HCL Tech, while top downgrades include JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti Suzuki,