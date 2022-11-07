Intellect Design rebounds from 52-week low; Polycab in focus: What kept dealers busy on Monday

What are the dealers suggesting in the recent stock movements in Piramal Pharma, Polycab India and Restaurant Brands Asia?

Shares of Intellect Design Area have gained over 5 percent in the last two trading sessions. However, the stock is still down 41 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that selling from a large Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is now complete, courtesy the several large deals that took place on the stock on Monday.

Dealers also suggest that a few High Networth Individuals (HNIs) have been active buyers in the stock recently.

Another Positive Day

The markets continued their positive momentum with the benchmark indices ending the first day of the truncated week at a 10-month high. The Nifty Bank ended at a record closing high of 41,699.

Dealers suggest that 18,300 is a key level to watch for the Nifty 50 index on the upside. PSU Banks led the show on Monday, courtesy a strong earnings performance from SBI and Bank of Baroda. Another sector that saw healthy bids at institutional desks on Monday were tyre stocks.

Besides Intellect Design Arena, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Piramal Pharma: The stock continues to trade lower even after its exclusion from the T2T segment. Shares ended 3 percent lower on Monday and dealers attributed the correction to sell flows at a leading FII desk. They also anticipate delivery volumes to be on the higher side for this stock.

Polycab India: The stock has been consolidating near its 52-week high. The company reported strong results on a high base of financial year 2022. Dealers are anticipating a large block deal in the stock soon.

Restaurant Brands Asia: The company that runs the Burger King franchise among other outlets is also in focus as dealers are anticipating a potential corporate development to take place in the stock soon. The stock has recently been in the news after reports suggested that Private Equity firm Everstone Capital is looking to sell its stake worth $314 million in the company soon.