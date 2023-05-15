Intellect Design Arena soars as Q4 results propel stock value by 3%

Financial technology platform Intellect Design Arena Ltd has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock value following the release of robust fourth-quarter financial results. The company's stock has experienced a notable upswing of 3 percent during today's trading session, fueled by the positive reception of its Q4 numbers.

The company reported over 20 percent year-on-year growth in revenue for the March quarter, sending its shares higher by more than 11 percent on Friday.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Arun Jain, CMD of Intellect Design Arena said, “Quarter-on-quarter revenues are difficult to monitor and 12.5 percent maybe looking extremely good from that perspective. But year-on-year growth is something which we really want to monitor that how we are growing 20 percent. So we promised 20 percent, top line and 40 percent EBITDA, we have met both the numbers.”

In line with its commitment to sustainable growth, Intellect Design Arena has made a strategic investment in eMACH.ai. The company has allocated 5 percent of its margin towards this investment, recognizing the potential for driving future expansion and innovation.

Direct license, platform, and AMC revenues play significant roles in the company's overall revenue generation.

For the fiscal year 2024, Intellect Design Arena has set ambitious targets. The company aims to achieve a margin of 25 percent, demonstrating its commitment to profitability.

Jain said, “Our higher margin will be reflecting in FY24, we are again driving towards 25 percent margin in 2024.”

Additionally, Intellect Design Arena is targeting a revenue growth rate ranging between 15 to 20 percent.

Looking ahead, Intellect Design Arena has set its sights on reaching a significant milestone. The company aspires to achieve a quarterly run-rate of $100 million within the next eight quarters.

