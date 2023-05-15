English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsIntellect Design Arena soars as Q4 results propel stock value by 3%

Intellect Design Arena soars as Q4 results propel stock value by 3%

Profile image
By Nigel D'Souza   | Mangalam Maloo   May 15, 2023 2:19 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In line with its commitment to sustainable growth, Intellect Design Arena has made a strategic investment in eMACH.ai. The company has allocated 5 percent of its margin towards this investment, recognizing the potential for driving future expansion and innovation.

market | May 15, 2023 2:19 PM IST
Financial technology platform Intellect Design Arena Ltd has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock value following the release of robust fourth-quarter financial results. The company's stock has experienced a notable upswing of 3 percent during today's trading session, fueled by the positive reception of its Q4 numbers.

The company reported over 20 percent year-on-year growth in revenue for the March quarter, sending its shares higher by more than 11 percent on Friday.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Arun Jain, CMD of Intellect Design Arena said, “Quarter-on-quarter revenues are difficult to monitor and 12.5 percent maybe looking extremely good from that perspective. But year-on-year growth is something which we really want to monitor that how we are growing 20 percent. So we promised 20 percent, top line and 40 percent EBITDA, we have met both the numbers.”
In line with its commitment to sustainable growth, Intellect Design Arena has made a strategic investment in eMACH.ai. The company has allocated 5 percent of its margin towards this investment, recognizing the potential for driving future expansion and innovation.
Read Here | Intellect Design Arena shares gain most in a year after reporting 20% revenue growth in March quarter
Direct license, platform, and AMC revenues play significant roles in the company's overall revenue generation.
For the fiscal year 2024, Intellect Design Arena has set ambitious targets. The company aims to achieve a margin of 25 percent, demonstrating its commitment to profitability.
Jain said, “Our higher margin will be reflecting in FY24, we are again driving towards 25 percent margin in 2024.”
Additionally, Intellect Design Arena is targeting a revenue growth rate ranging between 15 to 20 percent.
Looking ahead, Intellect Design Arena has set its sights on reaching a significant milestone. The company aspires to achieve a quarterly run-rate of $100 million within the next eight quarters.
Also Read | DLF Q4: Healthy launch pipeline leads to record bookings in FY23
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X