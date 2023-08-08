Inox Wind Block Deal: Shares change hands, promoter likely seller

1 Min Read
CNBC-TV18 on Monday reported, citing sources, that the promoter entity of the wind energy solutions provider was likely to sell a stake worth Rs 500 crore via a block deal on Tuesday. It was reported that the offer price for the deal will be at a maximum discount of five percent against the current market price.
Inox Wind, part of the $5 billion Inox GFL Group, is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market. Inox Wind services IPPs, utilities, public sector units, and corporate investors, and three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal and Madhya Pradesh.
While the Ahmedabad plant and Barwani plant manufacture blades and tubular towers, hubs, and nacelles are manufactured at the facility at the Una plant in Himachal. It also has a facility for hubs and nacelles at Bhuj in Gujarat. It has a total manufacturing capacity of 1,600 MW per annum.
The Inox GFL Group includes companies like Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Inox Wind. While Gujarat Fluorochemicals is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals.
