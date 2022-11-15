Inox Green Energy IPO subscribed 1.4 times on final day of bidding

The IPO of Inox Green Energy Services was fully subscribed on the third and final day of the bidding process.

Inox Green Energy Services' IPO, to raise up to Rs 740 crore, was fully subscribed on Tuesday — the final day of the bidding process. As of 1:42 pm, the IPO of Inox Green Energy received bids for 9.1 crore shares as against the 6.7 crore shares on offer — a subscription of 1.4 times. The initial share sale was a mix of fresh issuance and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 370 crore each. Bidding would continue till 5 pm later in the day.

Inox Green Energy Services, part of the Inox GFL Group, is a subsidiary of Inox Wind. The IPO opened for subscription on November 11.

The stock is likely to be listed on bourses -- BSE and NSE -- on November 23.

A major provider of wind power operation and maintenance services, Inox Green Energy Services had raised Rs 333 crore from 27 anchor investors at Rs 65 per share ahead of the IPO.

This is the second time Inox Green Energy Services has attempted to go public.

The Inox GFL Group includes Gujarat Fluorochemicals, engaged in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals, and Inox Wind, a manufacturer of wind turbine generators and a provider of turnkey solutions.