Inox Green Energy Services to make its debut on the bourses today

Inox Green Energy Services to make its debut on the bourses today

Inox Green Energy Services to make its debut on the bourses today
2 Min(s) Read
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Nov 23, 2022 7:54 AM IST (Published)

Inox Green Energy Services' IPO, to raise up to Rs 740 crore, started on November 11 and concluded on November 15 with a subscription of 1.6 times. The IPO received bids for 10.4 crore shares as against the 6.7 crore shares on offer. 

The Inox GFL Group company, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd will make its debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 23. The issue price for the IPO is Rs 61 - Rs 65. Inox Green Energy Services' IPO, to raise up to Rs 740 crore, started on November 11 and concluded on November 15 with a subscription of 1.6 times. The IPO received bids for 10.4 crore shares as against the 6.7 crore shares on offer.

Inox Green Energy provides long-term O&M services for wind farm projects.
The Inox GFL Group includes companies like Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Inox Wind. While Gujarat Fluorochemicals is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals while Inox Wind manufacturers wind turbine generators and provides turnkey solutions. The company's operating portfolio of operations and maintenance contracts is worth 2,750 megawatts.
A major provider of wind power operation and maintenance services, Inox Green Energy Services had raised Rs 333 crore from 27 anchor investors at Rs 65 per share ahead of the IPO.
Prominent anchor investors include ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia, Nomura Singapore, and Citigroup Global Markets.
The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to repay or pre-payment in full or part, certain borrowings, including redeeming secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in full and for general corporate purposes. The amount utilised for general corporate purposes will not exceed 25 percent of gross proceeds.
The issue is a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 370 crore and an Offer for Sale worth the same amount. Inox Wind will be the selling shareholder in this OFS.
The company is currently loss-making as of date. It reported a net loss of Rs 11.6 crore during the June quarter.
Also Read: The IPO lock-in period of these five companies ends this week
