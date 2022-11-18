Inox Green Energy IPO: Here is how you can check your share allotment today

The IPO closed on Tuesday, November 15, with an overall subscription of 1.6 times.

Shares of Inox Green Energy, whose three-day IPO concluded on November 15 will be allotted on Friday, November 18.

The bidders can check Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status online by logging into the BSE website (www.bseindia.com) or at the website of the official registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd (www.linkintime.co.in). The scrip will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

However, for convenience, a bidder can also directly access the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or Link Intime webpage — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Follow these steps to know your allotment status:

- Login directly with BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Go to Inox Green Energy IPO

- Enter Inox Green Energy IPO application number

- Enter your PAN details and click submit. Details will appear on your screen.

Reports earlier today indicate that the shares of Inox Green are available in the grey market at a premium between Rs 0 to Rs 2.