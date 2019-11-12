Infosys whistleblower probe to be completed by January
Updated : November 12, 2019 02:11 PM IST
Infosys is hoping to conclude its investigation into the whistleblower complaint against CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy by December or January, a person familiar with the process told Moneycontrol.
