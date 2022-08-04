Nifty50 less than 10 pts shy of 17,500 led by financial, IT and metal shares

Mini
The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose as much as 0.6 percent in early deals powered by strength in financial, IT and metal stocks. Britannia shares declined ahead of the FMCG major's results due later in the day.
Equities in other Asian markets began the day in the green following a strong session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 percent.
S&P 500 futures were flat, a day after the three main US indices surged 1-3 percent following strong profit forecasts from PayPal and CVS Health Corp. The tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite scaled a level last seen in early May.