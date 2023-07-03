Technical stock picks | Infosys, TCS, RBL Bank, Ambuja Cements on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Infosys. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,320 for an upside target of Rs 1,375. Shares have gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 3,250 for an upside target Rs 3,370. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

RBL Bank is another buy call by Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 177.50 for a target of Rs 190. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Ambuja Cements is the solitary sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 405 and a stop loss of Rs 435. The stock has declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 116. Shares have gained more than 8 percent over the last month.

Second buy recommendation from Sukhani is on Britannia Industries. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 4,900. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Eicher Motors is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 3,450. The stock has declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Tata Motors. He advises a stop loss of Rs 575. Shares are up more than 10 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss of Rs 1,415 and a target of Rs 1,500 on the upside. The stock was up more than 6 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 2,435 and a target of Rs 2,580-2,600. Shares are up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.