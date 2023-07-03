Technical stock picks | Infosys, TCS, RBL Bank, Ambuja Cements on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Infosys. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,320 for an upside target of Rs 1,375. Shares have gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 3,250 for an upside target Rs 3,370. The stock has remained flat over the last month.