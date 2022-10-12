Infosys, Tata Motors, SJVN: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Mini
Morgan Stanley has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,550 while Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 520.
Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,550. The brokerage does not expect any disruption in business momentum of the company despite the exit of its President Ravi Kumar.
