    Infosys, Tata Motors, SJVN: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    Infosys, Tata Motors, SJVN: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Morgan Stanley has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,550 while Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 520.

    Infosys |
    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,550. The brokerage does not expect any disruption in business momentum of the company despite the exit of its President Ravi Kumar.
    Tata Motors | Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 520. According to the brokerage, Tiago EV sales is a boost for the company and the brokerage expects 3,000-to-5,000-unit sales per month.
    Sobha | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Sobha with a target price of Rs 1,024. The brokerage says that the overweight call is due to the inexpensive valuations of the company.
    SJVN | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of SJVN with a target price of Rs 42. The brokerage says that the company has witnessed many strategic wins to move towards its 50 GW vision.
    buy sell ideasInfosysTata Motors

