Infosys still among top five picks, positive on IndusInd Bank: Samir Arora

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Samir Arora, founder & fund manager, Helios Capital, said that Infosys continues to remain on their list of top five stocks and IndusInd Bank is also a part of their portfolio.

Samir Arora, founder & fund manager, Helios Capital, on Monday, said that Infosys continues to remain on their list of top five stocks and IndusInd Bank is also a part of their portfolio.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Arora said that the recent happenings at IndusI nd Bank are an error and not a scam.

“These things are a part and parcel of a company, which may have so many people, businesses or branches, these things happen in life. It's not some scam that has happened. It is an error that has happened and that also not costing so much material, each a part of the learning, but I don't think it is the end of the world kind of thing,” said Arora.

Helios Capital continues to remain bullish on the Indian market, he said.

“Bullishness for me means that if you are an Indian investor, you should not feel at the end of a period, say a year or six months down that you made a wrong allocation in being in equity versus something else, and as a foreign investor that India has been competitive or hopefully outperforming and that we ourselves should have outperformed that index; that makes me bullish,” Arora said.

On IPOs, he said, “Generally, I would think that from today, November 8 (2021) to March 31 (2022), I don't think I will be buying any more IPOs by looking at the list of names. I am just looking at the current list of things and knowing broadly what they would do.”

For the entire interview, watch the video