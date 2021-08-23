Infosys shares trade positive after access to IT portal restored prior to CEO's Finance Ministry summons

The shares of Infosys Ltd were trading almost one percent higher during the morning trade on the BSE after the Union Ministry of Finance summoned Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh on Monday to explain why the Income Tax Department's e-filing site has been plagued by problems for more than two months after its launch.

The firm will meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the second time to discuss the IT portal issues.

https://twitter.com/IncomeTaxIndia/status/1429358952127492100?s=20

The Infosys-developed tax site went live on June 7 with a slew of additional features for taxpayers. After a competitive bidding procedure, Infosys was awarded the contract in 2019 for Rs 4,242 crore with a goal to create a next-generation income tax filing system.

The new website seeks to cut tax return processing time from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

However, hours before the meeting, the new income tax portal was restored after emergency maintenance.

https://twitter.com/InfosysIndiaBiz/status/1429463882540617735?s=20

At 10 am, the shares of Infosys Ltd were trading 0.81 percent higher to Rs 1747 apiece on the BSE.