Infosys shares to trade ex-dividend today: How much UK First Lady Akshata and Murthy family will earn

With Infosys' board of directors approving Rs 17.50 per equity share final dividend, Akshata Murty is expected to earn Rs 68.17 crore from the dividend payout. The stock closed 0.17 percent higher at Rs 1,320.55 apiece in Thursday's trade.

Shares of IT major Infosys, which is among the best dividend-paying companies in India, will trade ex-dividend today (June 2). While announcing its March quarter results, the company's board had declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share for financial year 2022-23. This was in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share that the Bengaluru-headquartered company has already paid earlier.

With this, the total dividend that Infosys announced for FY23 stood at Rs 34 per share, which is an increase of about 9.7 percent over FY22. In value terms, the second-largest IT firm announced a total dividend of Rs 14,200 crore for FY23.

The stock of Infosys closed 0.17 percent higher at Rs 1,320.55 apiece in Thursday's (June 1) trade. Infosys shares gained 3 percent in the last one month, while it fell 13 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The Murthy family, including Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy, his wife Sudha N Murty, son Rohan Murty and daughter Akshata Murty, would be among the prime beneficiaries of the dividend payment by the IT major.

The net worth of Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and daughter of Narayana Murthy, may grow by Rs 68.17 crore as she owns 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares, which is 1.07 percent of total paid-up capital of Infosys, according to the December 2022 shareholding data of Infosys.

Akshata Murty had earned Rs 126.61 crore in dividend income in 2022 from her shareholding in Infosys.

Narayana Murthy owned 1,66,45,638 shares, or 0.46 percent stake, in Infosys, according to the March quarter shareholding data. The dividend of Rs 17.50 per share would add Rs 29.13 crore to the co-founder's wealth.

Infosys paid a total of Rs 6,309 crore dividends in FY22 and Rs 5,112 crore dividends in FY21. This is against Rs 11,391 crore dividends by HCL Technologies and Rs 7,686 crore dividend by TCS in FY22. TCS paid Rs 8,510 crore in dividends and HCL Tech Rs 2,714 crore in FY21.

According to an Infosys filings, the Murty family owns 4.15 percent (Narayana Murthy holds 0.46 per cent stake, his wife Sudha 0.95 per cent, son Rohan 1.67 per cent and daughter Akshata 1.07 percent). Other promoters include Co-Founder S Gopalakrishnan, Nandan M. Nilekani and S.D. Shibulal and their families.