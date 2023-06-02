Infosys shares to trade ex-dividend today: How much UK First Lady Akshata and Murthy family will earn

With Infosys' board of directors approving Rs 17.50 per equity share final dividend, Akshata Murty is expected to earn Rs 68.17 crore from the dividend payout. The stock closed 0.17 percent higher at Rs 1,320.55 apiece in Thursday's trade.

Shares of IT major Infosys, which is among the best dividend-paying companies in India, will trade ex-dividend today (June 2). While announcing its March quarter results, the company's board had declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share for financial year 2022-23. This was in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share that the Bengaluru-headquartered company has already paid earlier.

With this, the total dividend that Infosys announced for FY23 stood at Rs 34 per share, which is an increase of about 9.7 percent over FY22. In value terms, the second-largest IT firm announced a total dividend of Rs 14,200 crore for FY23.