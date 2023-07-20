Infosys shares to fall on Friday post Q1 results? What should investors know

According to analyst, the Infosys first quarter earnings performance may be a negative read-through for the stock, driven by steep revenues in guidance revision.

The first quarter numbers of Infosys were below the Street estimates, given a significant slowdown in business amid global macroeconomic headwinds. Analysts expect the stock to react negatively on Friday (July 21).

India's second-largest software services exporter has sharply cut its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2024, as clients cut back on discretionary spends amid an uncertain global environment. Infosys now sees revenue growing just 1-3.5 percent in constant currency terms, against 4-7 percent earlier.

The software major, however, retained its operating margin guidance of 20-22 percent for FY24.

Infosys has once again surprised negatively with a steep downgrade on revenues guidance for FY24 to 1.0-3.5 percent versus earlier 4-7 percent, this is much below our expectation of 4-6 percent. The downgrade was driven by delay in deals signing and softness in discretionary portfolio while keeping the EBIT margins guidance unchanged," said Sanjeev Hota, Head of Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Infosys posted nearly 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 5,945 crore. This was lower than the CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 6,193.5 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter under review increased by 10 percent YoY to Rs 37,933 crore.

During the quarter, Infosys reported a constant currency revenue growth of 1 percent, which is not only higher than peers such as TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro and LTIMindtree, but also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 0.7 percent growth.

The company's EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 20.8 percent, which was marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 21 percent.

"On the Q1 earnings front, the numbers are broadly in-line with expectations. Q1 FY24 earnings internals look mixed, with a big dip in headcounts sequentially, while deal-wins remain steady at $2.28 billion," the analyst said.

Similar to its peers, Infosys also saw attrition levels coming down further in the June quarter. The 12-month trailing attrition rate was down to 17.3 percent in the first quarter as against 20.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The attrition rate was as high as 28.4 percent in the June quarter last year.

The total employee strength as of June end was 3,36,294, down by 6,940 from a quarter ago.

The American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of Infosys plunged the most since March 2020 after the IT bellwether slashed its FY24 revenue forecast amid slowing discretionary spending in the sector.

"We view the Infosys Q1 earnings performance as a negative read-through for the stock, driven by steep revenues in guidance revision, and also on a relative basis Infosys like to lag industry-level growth in FY24 to peers like TCS and HCL Tech," Hota said, maintaining a 'Hold' rating on the counter.

Infosys' shares were the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index ahead of their Q1 earnings. The stock settled 2.2 percent lower at Rs 1,442.75 apiece.