Infosys stock may get support from open market buyback: Citi

By Kanishka Sarkar

Mini Infosys will consider a share buyback on Thursday and brokerage firm Citi believes that an open market buyback may provide support to the stock which has erased more than 22 percent of investors’ wealth in 2022.

Tech giant Infosys, in line with analysts' expectations, has announced that it will consider a proposal for a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting on Thursday. The Street remained positive on the IT stock despite an overall negative trend in the market.

After rising 0.7 percent in early deals, Infosys shares were trading 0.29 percent higher from the previous close at Rs 1,467 at 9:21 am on BSE.

This comes ahead of the company's board meeting to discuss the buyback proposal and to finalise July to September quarter results later this week. The firm has not yet revealed any other details of the buyback proposal.

Under a share buyback or repurchase, a company buys back its shares from investors or shareholders. It is an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.

Last year, the Infosys board approved an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced on June 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, global brokerage Citi has a buy rating on Infosys stock and sees an 11 percent upside in it from Monday's closing price to Rs 1,625 per share.

The brokerage believes that an open market buyback for Infosys may provide support to the stock, which erased more than 22 percent of investors' wealth in 2022 (year-to-date) as against benchmark Sensex, which has dipped 2 percent in during the period.

Also Read:

It noted that the last two buybacks were open market and were of an aggregate amount of Rs 9,200 crore and Rs 8,260 crore, respectively. It added that the two took at least five months to complete.

According to Citi, Infosys needs to meet its capital allocation policy and its cash on books as of the April to June quarter stood at $4.5 billion, which the firm must monitor.

The remark comes as Infosys has a capital allocation of 85 percent of its free cash flow until the fiscal year 2024 through a combination of dividends and buybacks. Until the fiscal year 2022, the company has returned nearly 73 percent of its free cash flow to its investors.

Jefferies expects Infosys to announce a buyback valued between Rs 8,700 crore and Rs 9,500 crore.