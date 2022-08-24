Homemarket news

IT sector margins to see more tailwinds than headwinds, says Macquarie but Street remains cautious

IT sector margins to see more tailwinds than headwinds, says Macquarie but Street remains cautious

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Shares of Infosys, TCS, Mindtree, Mphasis along with most other IT stocks were trading in the red, a day after JP Morgan downgraded its rating on all tech stocks in its portfolio citing continued margin pressure. However, Macquarie is bullish on the Indian IT sector.

IT giants including Infosys, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have been making headlines for reducing or delaying variable payouts. Even as shrinking margins have remained a top concern for tech firms, global brokerage firm Macquarie is bullish on the Indian IT sector but investors on Dalal Street continued to be cautious on Wednesday.
Shares of Infosys, TCS, Mindtree, Mphasis along with most other IT stocks were trading in the red, a day after JP Morgan downgraded its rating on all tech stocks in its portfolio from ‘overweight’ to ‘neutral’ citing continued margin pressure.
However, Macquarie’s overweight stance on the sector seemed to have offered some respite as the fall in IT stocks today isn’t as steep as the last session.
Here’s how IT stocks were faring close to noon deals 
Stock/Index Change (%)
Infosys-0.32%
TCS-0.69%
HCL Tech0.41%
Wipro-0.11%
Tech Mahindra-0.23%
Mindtree0.25%
Coforge0.13%
LTTS0.27%
LTI0.05%
Mphasis-0.80%
Nifty IT-0.24%
The downtrend, largely prevalent across the sector, comes even as Macquarie, in its latest report, has said, “We continue to recommend an outperform stance on India IT Services, as we see little downside to revenue and margin estimates and see more tailwinds than headwinds to margins from here.”
HCL Tech is the brokerage’s top pick, followed by TCS and Infosys. It expects an almost 50 percent upside HCL Tech’s stock and 26 percent and 21 percent upside, respectively, in the latter two.
Stock  JP Morgan Macquarie 
RatingTarget PriceRatingTarget Price
TCSUnderweightRs 2,800OutperformRs 4,150
HCL TechUnderweightRs 8,00OutperformRs 1,420
InfosysNeutralRs 1,600OutperformRs 1,870
WiproUnderweightRs 340
Tech MahindraNuetralRs 1,1100
MindtreeUnderweightRs 2,700
LTTSUnderweightRs 2,700
LTIUnderweightRs 3,600
MphasisNeutralRs 2,600
Persistent SystemsNeutralRs 3,900
Tata ElxsiUnderweightRs 3,900
Macquarie pointed out that the Naukri job index for IT-Software for July 2022 was up 7 percent year-on-year, indicating that hiring activity in the sector is still up YoY, but this was a moderation vs the 10 percent YoY seen in June 2022.
“While we could see a slight bump up for some firms where wage hikes are coming later, we believe in aggregate the worst of the lateral wage pressure is behind us and that attrition in absolute numbers has peaked,” the brokerage said.
Also Read: TCS denies reports of delay in June quarter variable pay
However, Ankur Rudra, India telecom & IT research analyst, JPMorgan is of the view that there is significant downside risk for IT companies and margin pressures could lead to earnings decline.
“Valuations not baking, in our view. The kind of margin pressures, which will have an impact on estimates, especially the earnings estimates, we think there are significant downside risks to earnings estimates, given the margin pressures we have seen so far, are likely to persist, at least in the medium term,” he told CNBC-TV18.
Rudra also said that companies are having to give a lot more wage increases, especially onsite wage hikes a lot higher this time, at least two times the increase that the industry is used to paying for the last 30 years, which is further compounding the margin pressures at the moment.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

Tags

HCL TechInfosysIT stocksTata Consultancy ServicesTCSTech MahindraTech StocksWipro

Previous Article

GSK Pharma falls as Morgan Stanley underweight owing to rich valuation and lower growth profile

Next Article

DreamFolks IPO subscribed 50% in first 75 minutes of bidding process