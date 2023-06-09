Infosys shares can deliver up to 18% return despite near-term weakness — should you buy?

The Infosys stock is down 16 percent so far this year on concerns over an earnings slowdown, making it the worst performer on the NSE Nifty 50 Index after Adani Enterprises Ltd. Yet, 62 percent of the 47 firms tracking Infosys still have buy ratings on the stock.

Shares of Indian information technology major Infosys have been witnessing profit booking in the last few trading sessions, with the stock closing 0.44 percent lower at Rs 1,283.30 per share on the NSE in Thursday's (June 8) trade. The stock is down 16 percent so far this year on concerns over an earnings slowdown, making it the worst performer on the NSE Nifty 50 Index after Adani Enterprises Ltd.

In the past one month, the bellwether stock of the IT sector gained 1 percent against a 2.40 percent rise in the Nifty IT index. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,672.45 on December 1, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,215.45 on April 25, 2023. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.32 lakh crore.

Infosys shares have a price target of Rs 1,520, suggesting a 18 percent potential upside ahead for the stock, said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

However, one-in-five analysts covering the IT major rate it a sell, the highest proportion since September 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But cheaper valuations and recent data points in the US have kept the majority of analysts bullish on the Indian IT firm. As many as 62 percent of the 47 firms tracking Infosys still have buy ratings on the stock.

Evolving nature of investments

An analysis of the financial year (FY) 2022-23 annual report of Infosys, as per Motilal Oswal, suggests that despite the adverse macros, enterprises continue to re-evaluate their cost structure and strengthen their business resilience. Additionally, they are adopting technological investments to foster agility.

The report said enterprises are shifting their attention toward improving the personalised experience for their customers and delivering distinct value propositions by introducing new products and services.

Key spending areas include cloud, generative AI (artificial intelligence), cybersecurity, IoT (internet of things), and immersive technologies.

Macroeconomic slowdown

Infosys's discretionary business has been adversely impacted by the macroeconomic slowdown over the last few months. Despite near-term weakness, analysts expect Infosys to be a key beneficiary of acceleration in IT spends in the medium or long term.

The company continues to maintain close proximity to its clients with its near-shore delivery capabilities and localisation strategy in this economic downturn.

The Bengaluru-based company has won 95 large deals with a total contract value of $9.8 billion. The delayed decision-making and higher deal scrutiny will have a direct impact on the deal conversion.

Analysts expect FY24 revenue growth to be around 5.2 percent year-on-year in constant currency (CC) terms, which falls in the lower end of the guidance range.

Operating metrics

The company made a net addition of more than 29,000 employees, while the gross hiring of freshers stood at 50,000 in FY23. Additionally, Infosys recruited more than 10,000 employees locally to boost its localisation strategy.

In FY23, 190,000 employees have been trained in digital skills.

The voluntary attrition rate has declined significantly to 20.9 percent (down 680 basis point on-year), however, the utilisation rate (including trainees) has reduced to 77.1 percent (down 540 basis point on-year).