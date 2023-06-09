Infosys shares can deliver up to 18% return despite near-term weakness — should you buy?

The Infosys stock is down 16 percent so far this year on concerns over an earnings slowdown, making it the worst performer on the NSE Nifty 50 Index after Adani Enterprises Ltd. Yet, 62 percent of the 47 firms tracking Infosys still have buy ratings on the stock.
Shares of Indian information technology major Infosys have been witnessing profit booking in the last few trading sessions, with the stock closing 0.44 percent lower at Rs 1,283.30 per share on the NSE in Thursday's (June 8) trade. The stock is down 16 percent so far this year on concerns over an earnings slowdown, making it the worst performer on the NSE Nifty 50 Index after Adani Enterprises Ltd.
In the past one month, the bellwether stock of the IT sector gained 1 percent against a 2.40 percent rise in the Nifty IT index. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,672.45 on December 1, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,215.45 on April 25, 2023. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.32 lakh crore.
Infosys shares have a price target of Rs 1,520, suggesting a 18 percent potential upside ahead for the stock, said analysts at Motilal Oswal.