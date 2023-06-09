Infosys shares can deliver up to 18% return despite near-term weakness — should you buy?

Shares of Indian information technology major Infosys have been witnessing profit booking in the last few trading sessions, with the stock closing 0.44 percent lower at Rs 1,283.30 per share on the NSE in Thursday's (June 8) trade. The stock is down 16 percent so far this year on concerns over an earnings slowdown, making it the worst performer on the NSE Nifty 50 Index after Adani Enterprises Ltd.